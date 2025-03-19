Hrithik Roshan has spoken about his stammering problem earlier, where he shared how challenging it was as a child to deal with it during his school days

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan. Pic/X

Listen to this article Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik's stammering problem: 'He locked himself inside the bathroom' x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan has carved a niche for himself as an actor in Bollywood. However, he fought many odds to reach this level, and his father, director-actor Rakesh Roshan, opened up about "Krrish's" battle against stammering

In a conversation with ANI, the senior actor shared how he felt about Hrithik's stammering problem as a father: "I used to feel bad. He wants to say so many things. He is so well-educated and very intelligent. But he used to hold himself back because of his stuttering. Once, I remember that he was in Dubai, and he wanted to just say thank you, Dubai. And he used to get stuck on the word D..."

"He has locked himself inside the bathroom. To learn those two sentences by heart, to say thank you, Dubai. So I used to feel bad, that he is such a progressive man, but something is holding him back."

Hrithik himself has spoken about his stammering problem in previous interviews, where he shared how challenging it was as a child to deal with it during his school days.

Rakesh Roshan recalled how Hrithik worked hard to get rid of the problem: "He worked so hard on it. He would wake up in the morning and read the newspaper for an hour in English, Hindi, and Urdu. And now he doesn't stutter. For the last 10, 12, 14 years."

He also made a film, 'Koi... Mil Gaya', which focuses on Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), an intellectually disabled boy coming in contact with an alien and making wonders in the scientific field. The film follows his relationship with Nisha (Zinta), Rohit's friend, who falls in love with him.

It stars Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles, with Rekha in a supporting role.

He added, "I made 'Koi... Mil Gaya' to show how good he(Hrithik Roshan) is as an actor. And that was the biggest challenge for me. And then the same boy, I made him into a superhero."

After, the science fiction film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' (2003), Roshan made the superhero 'Krrish' film series. The first 'Krrish' movie released in 2006 while the second film in the series, titled 'Krrish 3' hit the screens in 2013. Both films featured Priyanka Chopra, who was opposite Hrithik. The anti-hero of 'Krrish' was Naseeruddin Shah, while Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist in 'Krrish' 3. All these films were helmed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.

"So, in . 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', I showed his two sides, one as a common man and another as a stylish and sophisticated person. I showed his another side in 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and then I made him a superhero in 'Krrish'," he shared.

On 'Krrish 4', he shared, "It is almost ready, and I will be announcing it very soon."

The acclaimed director spoke about Hrithik's journey as an actor, saying, "I made 'Kaabil' where he is blind. As an actor, if he does something different, he gets an inspiration. For me, as a filmmaker, I also try to take on new subjects for me. So that gives me sleepless nights. That gives me insecurity. Whether this will work or not. So that gives me some more power in me to make such kind of films, to convince the people that this is what was my conviction and this is what I am trying to convince you all."

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan won the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025. Rakesh has acted in films like 'Khubsoorat' (1980) with Rekha and 'Kaamchor' (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with 'Khudgarz' (1987).

He went to direct movies such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang' (1988), 'Karan Arjun' (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997).Rakesh also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series. Recently, the docu-series 'The Roshans,' featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, was released on Netflix.

The series focuses on the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, a respected music director; his son Rajesh Roshan, a noted composer; filmmaker Rakesh Roshan; and actor Hrithik Roshan. It provides an intimate look into their personal and professional lives, spanning three generations in the film industry.

Directed by Shashi Ranjan and co-produced with Rakesh Roshan, the series includes interviews with family members and industry colleagues, offering their perspectives on the Roshan legacy.

