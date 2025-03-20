Rakesh Roshan and Rekha have collaborated on Khoobsurat, Aakraman, Aurat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koi... Mil Gaya, and the Krrish franchise. He recalled the time there were rumours about her being difficult to work with

Rakesh Roshan and Rekha Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rakesh Roshan recalls people warned him against Rekha: 'She troubled those who didn't pay her' x 00:00

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan who is set to make his comeback with Krrish 4 got candid about his early days as a director especially working with veteran superstar Rekha. For those unversed, Rakesh and Rekha have collaborated on films like Khoobsurat, Aakraman, Aurat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koi... Mil Gaya, and the Krrish franchise. He recalled the time there were rumours about Rekha being difficult to work with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rekha was rumoured to be a trouble on sets

In an interview with ANI, Rakesh shared, “Rekha has a quality which very few heroines have. She is different in all her films. I did a couple of films with her as an actor – Khoobsurat, Aakraman, and Aurat. When I went to her with a mother’s role in Khoon Bhari Maang as a director, people warned me against her. They said you are making a film with her, she never comes on time, always runs away before time.”

Upon hearing all the gossip about Rekha, Rakesh went with an open mind and presented his concerns in front of her, which she clarified. “I always heard these rumors about her, but whenever I worked with her, I never witnessed any such thing. When I went to Rekha as a director, I told her, ‘Listen, this is only my second film, and it is a difficult subject. It is a woman-oriented film. I am taking a risk with this film. The story is such that in the climax, the wife kills her husband. I asked her clearly, ‘You won’t give me any trouble me na?’ She was like, ‘What are you even saying? Have I ever done this? I only trouble people who don’t pay me or they don’t fulfill their commitments’. I said okay,” he added.

About Khoon Bhari Maang

Khoon Bhari Maang, which was released in 1988, is a remake of the Australian mini-series Return to Eden (1983). The film became widely popular because of its storyline, songs, and of course the famous crocodile scene. The scene involved Aarti (Rekha) being pushed off a boat by her second husband, Sanjay (Kabir Bedi), into the jaws of a crocodile. However, Rekha's character survives miraculously and undergoes cosmetic surgery before plotting revenge on Kabir Bedi.