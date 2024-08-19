On Raksha Bandhan, Sanjay Dutt wished his sisters Priya and Namrata with throwback pictures. "Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness," he said

Sanjay, Priya and Namrata are children of late legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, actor Sanjay Dutt extended warm greetings to his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note in which he thanked the two of them for being his constant support.

"Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! (red heart emoji) Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62," Dutt captioned the post. He also shared adorable pictures with Priya and Namrata.

Speaking of Sanjay Dutt's work projects, he was recently seen in the movie 'Ghudchadi,' in which he starred alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar.

His film 'Double iSmart' was also released a few days ago. It is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar'. In the coming months, he will be seen in multi-starrer 'Welcome 3'.

On his birthday last year, Akshay Kumar shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024.