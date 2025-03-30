Rakul Preet Singh on overcoming injury: ‘Recovery taught me to slow down and be thankful for small things'

The actress admitted that she is not in her optimum condition yet but acknowledges improvement in her health every day

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh opened up about the changes she made in her life after suffering a back spasm during an 80 kg deadlift. She said that her journey through recovery taught her the importance of relaxation and letting go of things that are beyond a person's control. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress made an appearance at the Magnum Lounge during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on Saturday. Speaking with ANI, Rakul Preet opened up about her health after the injury. The actress admitted that she is not in her optimum condition yet but acknowledges improvement in her health every day.

"The injury really did do a setback. I feel like it's been 4 months, and I'm still not at my optimal yet. I still need to be very careful with a lot of things, but every day is better. I think what it teaches you is sometimes to slow down because you think everything is happening according to you, and you set a time for things, and then something like this happens."

The actress recalled that she decided to let go of her work commitments and other things to focus on her recovery. "I remember that within the first week, I surrendered. I was like, OK, it's going to take its own time, and I have to be OK with letting go of certain things, letting go of certain work commitments, and then I bounced back stronger and completed the shoot of my film. Every day was a task to sail through, but then I think it just reiterates the fact that life is very uncertain" said Rakul Preet. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress also said that her injury and its aftermath taught her to be thankful for small things, which we often ignore in our daily lives.

"We've got to be thankful for every small thing we do like. I'm very, very thankful for it. Sometimes, we don't value it, right, like tying your shoelaces. I couldn't do that for three months or you know, just sitting on bed for coffee, but I had to sit on a chair. I couldn't sit on a bed. So just small things that you start becoming thankful for."

While sharing details about her injury, the actress admitted that it was not her diet but the workout which went wrong. "I think in general it wasn't diet. It was a workout that went wrong, and I think everyone should listen to their body. My body was giving me a signal for 5 days in pain, but unfortunately I was shooting and I didn't think that cancelling shoot for backache, you know, you can't shoot for backache, so I just popped pills and I went to work, but I feel like a balance of everything is important and great. Nourish yourself well."

In October last year, the actress Rakul Preet updated her fans regarding her injury through an Instagram story. "Hi, my lovely people. Well, here is a little health update. I did something very stupid. I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it, and it turned into a major injury. I have been in bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest," Rakul said. In the video, Rakul can be seen bedridden. She also thanked everyone for the wishes.

"But, it is a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body. It doesn't always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes, especially the people who miss me. I will bounce back stronger," she concluded. On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. 'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

