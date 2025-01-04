Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh spoke about letting go and enjoying and living in the moment. She shared her experience of letting go and indulging in sweet delicacies

Rakul Preet Singh. Pic/Instagram

'This holiday was all about letting go': Rakul Preet Singh reveals her 2025 mantra

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh's mantra for 2025 seems to be of letting go. The 'Doctor G' star recently treated fans with a couple of lovely pictures from her most recent holiday. The photos show the diva enjoying some sweet delicacies while dressed in a white overcoat and woolen cap. She also gave the fans an insight into the places she has been to during her time off.

Rakul also penned a long note sharing her learning from the year gone by and how she looks forward to 2025, "This holiday was all about letting go...so here is what I wanted to share ..I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty , or the constant stress of getting back on track .. basically a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head .. but I’m so happy that I could let go this year !! I was able to enjoy every bit of every meal be it sugar or fried .. it’s a hard task to live in the moment and enjoy the joy of it and I’m sure a lot of you resonate with it ..so here I am telling you .. it’s fine .. pause , enjoy and get back on track .. cos how you feel is more important than how you look .. no one’s validation is more important than your acceptance of yourself..."

The 'Runway 34' star further added, "Ok now yes obviously we do need to get back on track and it is time to do so but without any fads , without any stress.. embracing all the memories of the trip and looking into the future of 2025."

On the work front, Rakul will next be a part of Mudassar Aziz's “Mere Husband Ki Biwi." Touted to be a comedy love triangle, the project will also star Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It might be noted that Rakul Preet Singh had previously shared the screen with Arjun Kapoor in the 2021 drama "Sardar Ka Grandson.".

