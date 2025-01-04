Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > This holiday was all about letting go Rakul Preet Singh reveals her 2025 mantra

'This holiday was all about letting go': Rakul Preet Singh reveals her 2025 mantra

Updated on: 04 January,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh spoke about letting go and enjoying and living in the moment. She shared her experience of letting go and indulging in sweet delicacies

'This holiday was all about letting go': Rakul Preet Singh reveals her 2025 mantra

Rakul Preet Singh. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'This holiday was all about letting go': Rakul Preet Singh reveals her 2025 mantra
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh's mantra for 2025 seems to be of letting go. The 'Doctor G' star recently treated fans with a couple of lovely pictures from her most recent holiday. The photos show the diva enjoying some sweet delicacies while dressed in a white overcoat and woolen cap. She also gave the fans an insight into the places she has been to during her time off.


Rakul also penned a long note sharing her learning from the year gone by and how she looks forward to 2025, "This holiday was all about letting go...so here is what I wanted to share ..I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty , or the constant stress of getting back on track .. basically a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head .. but I’m so happy that I could let go this year !! I was able to enjoy every bit of every meal be it sugar or fried .. it’s a hard task to live in the moment and enjoy the joy of it and I’m sure a lot of you resonate with it ..so here I am telling you .. it’s fine .. pause , enjoy and get back on track .. cos how you feel is more important than how you look .. no one’s validation is more important than your acceptance of yourself..."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


The 'Runway 34' star further added, "Ok now yes obviously we do need to get back on track and it is time to do so but without any fads , without any stress.. embracing all the memories of the trip and looking into the future of 2025."

On the work front, Rakul will next be a part of Mudassar Aziz's “Mere Husband Ki Biwi." Touted to be a comedy love triangle, the project will also star Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It might be noted that Rakul Preet Singh had previously shared the screen with Arjun Kapoor in the 2021 drama "Sardar Ka Grandson.".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rakul preet singh Doctor G bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK