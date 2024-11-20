On Tuesday, Rakul took to Instagram Story and dropped a family picture featuring her husband Jackky Bhagnani, her in-laws, her parents and her brother

Picture Courtesy/Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram account

Listen to this article Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's 'favourites' on International Men's Day x 00:00

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has treated her fans with her 'favourite men' on the occasion of International Men's Day.

She wrote, "All my favorite men in this pic, #happyinternationalmensday, Here is to all the men who truly support and empower the women in their lives."

International Men's Day is celebrated globally on November 19th, recognizing men's positive impact on society, families, and communities.

This day raises awareness about men's health, well-being, and gender equality, encouraging the promotion of positive male role models and fostering discussions about the obstacles men encounter in modern society."

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2'.

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

Rakul was last seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

