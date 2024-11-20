Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: These Mumbaikars drove back 680 km to vote today, will you go 2 km?
Maharashtra elections 2024: Unprecedented period in Maharashtra politics as state votes today, national parties rely on regional parties to win your vote
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to get rid of abandoned vehicles
Mumbai: Man who only stole from rich nabbed
Maharashtra elections 2024: Voting across 288 constituencies begins
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Take a look at Rakul Preet Singhs favourites on International Mens Day

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's 'favourites' on International Men's Day

Updated on: 20 November,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Tuesday, Rakul took to Instagram Story and dropped a family picture featuring her husband Jackky Bhagnani, her in-laws, her parents and her brother

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's 'favourites' on International Men's Day

Picture Courtesy/Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's 'favourites' on International Men's Day
x
00:00

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has treated her fans with her 'favourite men' on the occasion of International Men's Day.


On Tuesday, Rakul took to Instagram Story and dropped a family picture featuring her husband Jackky Bhagnani, her in-laws, her parents and her brother.


Picture Courtesy/Rakul Preet Singh`s Instagram accountPicture Courtesy/Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram account


She wrote, "All my favorite men in this pic, #happyinternationalmensday, Here is to all the men who truly support and empower the women in their lives."

International Men's Day is celebrated globally on November 19th, recognizing men's positive impact on society, families, and communities.

This day raises awareness about men's health, well-being, and gender equality, encouraging the promotion of positive male role models and fostering discussions about the obstacles men encounter in modern society."

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2'.

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

Rakul was last seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani International Men’s Day bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK