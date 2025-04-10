Ram Gopal Varma said that he is all set to reunite with actor Manoj Bajpayee. He said that their next title Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a horror-comedy

Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee had recently reunited as their cult classic film 'Satya' was re-released in theatres earlier this year. Now, the filmmaker has announced his next with the actor, a horror-comedy. Varma made the announcement through his X handle and revealed the title and concept of the film. Previously, RGV and Bajpayee have collaborated for films like Staya, Kaun and Shool.

RGV announces next with Manoj Bajpayee

Taking to his X handle, Ram Gopal Varma shared details of the film. "After SATYA, KAUN and SHOOL I am thrilled to announce , me and @BajpayeeManoj are once again teaming up for a HORROR COMEDY a genre which neither of us did. I have done horror , gangster, romantic , political dramas , adventure capers, thrillers etc but never a HORROR COMEDY".

"The film is titled POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, Tag line: You Can’t Kill The Dead".

Sharing the concept of the film, he wrote, "We run to the police when scared, but where will the police run to, when they get scared?"

The filmmaker also shared the story idea of the film. "After a deadly encounter killing , a police station becomes a haunted station making all the cops run in fear to escape the ghosts of the gangsters. With cutting-edge VFX, spine-chilling horror effects , Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a fun filled film that will terrify you. "

Ram Gopal Varma praises Manoj Bajpayee

Meanwhile, afterthe re-release of Satya this year RGV had showered praise on Manoj Bajpayee and his portayal of BHiku Mhatre in the film. "Hey @BajpayeeManoj after seeing SATYA after so many years I discovered so many new things .. You didn’t just play Bhiku — you became him and breathed life into a role that redefined the way one viewed cinematic characters at that time. Ur raw and magnetic portrayal elevated Satya to a high above place from just being a gritty gangster film," he wrote on X.

He further wrote, "Bhiku Mhatre is a strange blend of raw courage humor, loyalty, and all this mixed with a heavy dose of unpredictability. From the moment you appeared on screen, you dominated your every frame with your fiery presence as a man who could make us laugh at one moment and leave us stunned the next."

"In the scene where Bhiku confronts Kallu Mama about Satya’s loyalty. Your intensity in that moment was staggering — the anger in your eyes, the weight in your voice was a masterclass in how to command attention without going over the top in acting. Your ability to seamlessly shift between Bhiku’s various moods — his humor, rage, affection, and love is something that very few actors can achieve and I can frankly think of none . One minute, Bhiku is cracking a joke that has the entire audience laughing, and the next, he’s delivering a chilling threat that leaves everyone tense. The unpredictability you infused into the character made every scene with Bhiku an event by itself."

"The greatest challenge for an actor is to get emotionally naked in front of the camera and that’s what u achieved in SATYA,' Varma concluded.