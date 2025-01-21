Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I cried in guilt for my betrayals Ram Gopal Varma choked with tears after Satya re release

'I cried in guilt for my betrayals': Ram Gopal Varma 'choked with tears' after Satya re-release

Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Ram Gopal Varma's gritty crime drama Satya, which stars Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku Mhatre and JD Chakravarthy as Satya, has achieved cult status over the years

'I cried in guilt for my betrayals': Ram Gopal Varma 'choked with tears' after Satya re-release

Satya

Listen to this article
'I cried in guilt for my betrayals': Ram Gopal Varma 'choked with tears' after Satya re-release
x
00:00

Ram Gopal Varma's 'Satya' returned to theatres on January 17, sharing the screens with Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' and Ajay Devgn's 'Azaad'. The iconic gritty crime drama, which stars Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku Mhatre and JD Chakravarthy as Satya, has achieved cult status over the years. To celebrate its re-release, the filmmaker shared a deeply emotional note where he reflected on the film and his career since its release, admitting to being "drunk" on his success following the film.


In a post shared on his X account, Varma opened up about his emotional experience watching the film again for the "first time in 27 years" and described how deeply moved he felt while rewatching Satya, with "tears rolling down" his cheeks, not only for the film itself but for the journey that followed its success. Varma also went on to explain that the success of films like 'Satya' and 'Rangeela '"blinded him," causing him to lose his creative vision.


"By the time SATYA was rolling to an end, while watching it two days ago for the first time after 27 years, I started choking with tears rolling down my cheeks and I didn't care if anyone would see. The tears were not just for the film, but were more for what happened since. Making a film is like giving birth to a child originating from the throes of passion without truly realizing what kind of a child I am giving birth to. That's because a film is made in bits and pieces without one really knowing what's being made, and when it is ready, the concentration is on what others are saying about it. After that, whether it's a hit or not, I move on, too obsessed with what's next to reflect and understand the beauty of what I myself created," Varma wrote on X.


"And I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to SATYA. I became drunk, not on alcohol, but on my own success and my arrogance, though I didn't know this until two days ago. When the bright lights of a RANGEELA or a SATYA blinded me, I lost my vision, and that explains my meandering into making films for shock value, or for gimmick effect, or to make a vulgar display of my technical wizardry, or various other things equally meaningless. In that careless process, I forgot such a simple truth: that technique at most can elevate a given content, but it can't carry it," he added.

"I truly mean this as a wake up call to every filmmaker, who just gets carried away in self-indulgence due to his own state of mind at any given moment without measuring it against the standards set by either themselves or others Finally now i took a vow that whatever little of my life is left, I want to spend it sincerely and create something as worthy as SATYA and this truth I swear on SATYA," he further wrote.

Check out the post

Written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, Satya is widely regarded as a game-changer in Indian cinema, blending gritty storytelling with memorable performances. The film also featured Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Shefali Shah, and others.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ram gopal varma satya Kangana Ranaut Emergency ajay devgn Azaad manoj bajpayee bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK