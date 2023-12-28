Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ram Gopal Varma claims threat to his life

Ram Gopal Varma claims threat to his life

Updated on: 28 December,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  Amravati
ANI |

Top

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma lodged a complaint against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivasa Rao with the Andhra police

Ram Gopal Varma claims threat to his life

Ram Gopal Varma. File pic

Listen to this article
Ram Gopal Varma claims threat to his life
x
00:00

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has alleged that Amaravathi Conservation Samiti leader Kolikapudi Sreenivasa Rao has given a contract to assassinate him. RGV has officially lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the alleged assassination plot.


In a surprising turn of events, political figures Lokesh and Babu have consistently criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Notably, this critique is not related to a movie review but is centered around the TDP's apparent apprehension of the film 'Vyuham.' Thus far, the TDP has not issued a denial regarding Srinivas's comments.


Expressing concern for his safety, RGV stated, "Even the mere thought of Lokesh and Babu is enough to instill fear in me." RGV asserts that there is no need for apprehension about the movie 'Vyuham' if no actions are taken against him. In the midst of this controversy, TDP seems to be countering allegations with the release of the movie 'Vyuham.'


"Last night in a Telugu TV channel debate Srinivas openly offered one crore rupees to my head due to threatening me publicly today I have registered a complaint against him with Andhra Pradesh DGP," said RGV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood news Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood events ram gopal varma

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK