Senas arrive first then Ram and Raavan
Senas arrive first, then Ram and Raavan

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Ramayan director Nitesh has begun shooting with body doubles and prepped for crowd scenes; Ranbir, Yash to kick off work today

Senas arrive first, then Ram and Raavan

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash

Last month, mid-day had reported that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari had to push the shoot of Ramayan to mid-April as the outfits were being reworked (No costumes, no katha, March 15). On Monday, the team began the look test with the new costumes at the set in Film City. Simultaneously, the production team screened several artistes to zero in on the body doubles for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who will portray Lord Ram and Raavan respectively. This preparation sets the stage for the shoot today.    


Nitesh TiwariNitesh Tiwari


Beginning today, the cast—including leading lady Sai Pallavi—will face the camera for what is easily one of Bollywood’s most anticipated films at the moment. The next few days will be hectic for the unit. A source reveals, “After the body doubles are locked, they will be called throughout the week to shoot stunts against the green screen. On Monday, the extras were also called on the set to prep for the crowd sequences. Over the next few days, the team will shoot several elaborate scenes featuring a crowd. Nitesh wants everything perfect down to the last detail for his magnum opus.” The epic saga has been envisioned as a trilogy, with the first instalment slated to release in 2025. 


ranbir kapoor Yash nitesh tiwari
