The anime adaptation of Valmiki’s Ramayana comes to Indian theaters in 4 languages for the first time this October. Most 90s kids are familiar with this version of Ramayan as it was commonly played on children's channels in early 200s

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram

The highly anticipated anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to make its theatrical debut across India, releasing in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The teaser and the poster was unveiled by Geek Pictures India and it has already stirred excitement among fans. Adding to the film's grandeur, legendary screenwriter Shri K V Vijayendra Prasad, known for cinematic blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has contributed his creative vision to this adaptation.

“The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking testament to the strength of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh, dynamic portrayal of the timeless legend of Ram will undoubtedly strike a chord with audiences across all regions and age groups, bringing this epic to life in a way that’s never been seen before“ said Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India.

The Legend of Prince Rama, releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram took Hindu mythology across the globe

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram' was a widely popular version of the epic Hindu mythology. It was popular not just in India but also in America. Did you know it was actor Bryan Cranston, famously known for his role as Walter White in the series Breaking Bad, who voiced for Lord Ram in the English version of the animated film. This information of the actor known for playing the morally ambiguous character in Breaking Bad might come as surprise. The actor had given a very quiet and sensible voice to the role that is considered God in Hindu mythology. The film was released as in the United States as the English-dubbed version of the 1993 animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.

Cranston lent his voice to Lord Ram, the main protagonist, while his fellow voice actor Tom Wyner brought the villain Ravana to life. Interestingly, the film was narrated by none other than James Earl Jones, known for his iconic voice as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa from The Lion King.