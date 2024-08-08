On Thursday, Soni Razdan took Alia and Ranbir's little one Raha out for a drive in Mumbai. Some local photographers captured the moment and shared it on Instagram

Protective nani Soni Razdan with Raha (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Listen to this article WATCH: Protective nani Soni Razdan rolls up car window as paps try to click Raha Kapoor's picture x 00:00

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little one, Raha Kapoor, enjoyed some quality time with her grandma, Soni Razdan, in Mumbai. They were seen out and about, clearly having a great time together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets clicked

On Thursday, Soni took Raha out for a drive in Mumbai, and some local photographers captured the moment and shared it on Instagram. In one of the videos, Raha can be seen enjoying the breeze with her head out of the car while Soni holds her. After noticing the photographers, Soni gently brings Raha back inside and rolls up the car windows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Raha looked super cute in her white t-shirt with her hair down, while Soni was spotted in a pink shirt, also with her hair down.

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha are always 'pulling each other's legs'

For Alia Bhatt, home is where her daughter Raha’s laughter fills the air. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl in November 2022. She says Ranbir loves finding creative ways to make Raha smile and they have a lot of fun together. Alia and Ranbir, who dated for over four years, got married in April 2022. Both have continued to succeed in their careers with hit films and even an international debut.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor being a doting dad. She said, "I always inherently felt that he was going to be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is of much fun and… They are just so much fun together. Raha and Ranbir are always troubling each other, pulling each other’s legs, they have the funniest conversations, and they make each other laugh!”

Mentioning how Ranbir Kapoor is actually behind Raha's style, she revealed, “One of the things which I didn’t see coming was how specific Ranbir is about Raha’s fashion choices! I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this today?’ Then he will come, rummage into the wardrobe and put it together. He gets so involved deeply into that. You’d think that I’d be the one dressing her up, but I am like no, leave it up to him! He will do it really well.”