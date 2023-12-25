For the first time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a public appearance with their daughter Raha. During their annual Christmas lunch they surprised fans by posing with her

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha Kapoor. Pics/ Yogen Shah

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha last year At the Kapoor Christmas lunch, the parents introduced their little one Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022

On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance with their daughter. The couple who has been extremely protective of their daughter and avoided showing her face in public have finally posed with her for the paparazzi. At the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed with their adorable little one and the internet is melting away.

Ranbir was seen carrying the one-year-old in his arms with Alia by their side. Raha looked calm as she gauged in all the attention she was getting from the paparazzi. The little one was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails.

No sooner did the couple pose together with their daughter, netizens flooded the comment section with comments admiring the little one.

"She resembles young Rishi Kapoor beautiful," wrote a netizen.

Another person also wrote, "Lookalike of Rishi Kapoor".

"Aww..she is such a cute girl.wd these big beautiful colored eyes! She definitely has inherited best features from both her parents," read another comment.

A user wrote, "The way she is holding both dad and mom together,so a cute little princess"

Another user wrote, "My god soooo cute...eyes tho kappors par gai hai"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their child in November last year.

The actress has recently explained why the family has been protective about revealing Raha's face. Alia explained that they are not deliberately hiding Raha, they have not yet decided how they want to bring the toddler into the spotlight. "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old," Alia said at the HT Leadership Summit in Delhi.