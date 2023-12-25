Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt show daughter Rahas face for the FIRST time fans says she resembles Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt show daughter Raha's face for the FIRST time, fans says she resembles Rishi Kapoor

Updated on: 25 December,2023 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

For the first time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a public appearance with their daughter Raha. During their annual Christmas lunch they surprised fans by posing with her

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt show daughter Raha's face for the FIRST time, fans says she resembles Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha Kapoor. Pics/ Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt show daughter Raha's face for the FIRST time, fans says she resembles Rishi Kapoor
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha last year
  2. At the Kapoor Christmas lunch, the parents introduced their little one
  3. Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022

On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance with their daughter. The couple who has been extremely protective of their daughter and avoided showing her face in public have finally posed with her for the paparazzi. At the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed with their adorable little one and the internet is melting away. 


Ranbir was seen carrying the one-year-old in his arms with Alia by their side. Raha looked calm as she gauged in all the attention she was getting from the paparazzi. The little one was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails. 


No sooner did the couple pose together with their daughter, netizens flooded the comment section with comments admiring the little one.


"She resembles young Rishi Kapoor beautiful," wrote a netizen. 

Another person also wrote, "Lookalike of Rishi Kapoor". 

"Aww..she is such a cute girl.wd these big beautiful colored eyes! She definitely has inherited best features from both her parents," read another comment.

A user wrote, "The way she is holding both dad and mom together,so a cute little princess"

Another user wrote, "My god soooo cute...eyes tho kappors par gai hai"

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their child in November last year. 

The actress has recently explained why the family has been protective about revealing Raha's face. Alia explained that they are not deliberately hiding Raha, they have not yet decided how they want to bring the toddler into the spotlight. "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old," Alia said at the HT Leadership Summit in Delhi.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor Entertainment News rishi kapoor entertaintment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK