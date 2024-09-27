Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who worked with Ranbir Kapoor during ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’ revealed on Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, some lesser-known qualities about the actor

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Rockstar' set Pic/Instagram

When Imtiaz Ali said Ranbir Kapoor waits for people to talk to him, doesn't make the initial approach

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday on September 28. In a career spanning over 15 years, Ranbir, the grandson of the Indian film industry's 'Greatest Showman' Raj Kapoor and son of the late Rishi Kapoor, has carved his niche as an actor with his diverse character choices. Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who worked with Ranbir during ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’ revealed on Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, some lesser-known qualities about the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor waits for people to talk to him

Imtiaz Ali revealed, “Ranbir, I feel is inhibited. He does not make the initial approach to start talking to somebody. He waits for them to talk to him, but he's as interested.”

Explaining how the birthday boy is an actor, Imtiaz explained, “Ranbir lets himself go. Often times he is not aware of reality when he is in a shot. He is in a zone and he is lost to the world. He is lost to the process of filming as well. Ranbir is just very instinctive. But he's also extremely informed, extremely passionate, very informed about the script. Every second, and third day he'd read the whole script from beginning to end. In the little time that he gets to sleep, he would also do this.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood journey

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007 and since then he has given his fans an expansive range of performances. From lover boy to a man ruined in love, from a dream chaser to one suffocated under the burdens of society, Ranbir has played all his characters with excellence. The film credits include- 'Wake Up Sid', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', Barfi', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'Raajneeti' Barfi, 'Rockstar', 'Sanju' and many more.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.