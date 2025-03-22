Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan revealed how Ranbir Kapoor helped her financially. In 2013, Poorna shared screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor gave me money for my play Nirbhaya: Poorna Jagannathan x 00:00

"Generous" is a word that automatically comes to Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan's mind when she thinks of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. In 2013, Poorna shared screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. She essayed the role of Riana Sarai, a tour conductor who helps get Ranbir's character Bunny his dream job.

Cut to 2025, Poorna still cherishes the bond that she created with Ranbir on the sets of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. In a recent interview with ANI, she recalled how Ranbir helped her produce her play 'Nirbhaya'. "I loved working with Ayan and Ranbir. It was such a privilege. It was such a gift...Right after I did Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani, I went and produced my own play called Nirbhaya. And Ranbir was its first investor. He was the first one who gave me money to get this play kicked off. And we toured that, we ended up touring that play globally for three years," Poorna shared.

" Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was an important movie for me to be part of because of my friendship with Ranbir and his generosity, my friendship with Ayaan. It had a significant impact on my life. It was an iconic movie," she added. Meanwhile, Poorna is currently being lauded for her role in the new show 'Deli Boys', a comedy about two Pakistani-American brothers (Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh) who unexpectedly inherit their father's illegal empire after his sudden death.

Sharing her experience working on the series, she shared, "The script is really funny on paper, and then when you shoot it, it's even funnier. So we had a really hard time making it because you have a certain amount of shooting time in a day and we always go over because we were laughing in between takes ...it's so funny that we would all lose it between scenes."

She also said that she feels proud to be part of 'Deli Boys' as it is headlined by South Asian actors. "I'm a very much committed to tell our specific stories to a universal audience. So I'm super, super proud to have been part of Delhi Boys...it is what I've always dreamed of to be an actor and to be able to show different aspects of ourselves...the elements of the immigrant experience, of loyalty, the strong South Asian bond that a family has, the way we eat, the way we speak Urdu, the way we speak Hindi, the way we toss out different stuff is just, you know, the way I feed the boys, it's all, it's all rooted in where we come from," Poorna emphasized. 'Deli Boys', which hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

