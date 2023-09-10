Pictures of the couple posing with their fans in the city keep coming every now and then. The new viral pictures show Ranbir happily signing an autograph for his female fan

Ranbir Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor poses with a fan in classic French beret in New York x 00:00

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently vacationing in New York.

Pictures of the couple posing with their fans in the city keep coming every now and then. The new viral pictures show Ranbir happily signing an autograph for his female fan.

He also posed with the fan. Ranbir looked super cool in a white t-shirt that he paired with a stylish French beret hat.

The images were shared by Ranbir’s fan club named “Ranbir Kapoor Universe”.

Recently, Ranbir’s cousin and actor Karisma Kapoor dropped a few pictures as she joined Ranbir and Alia on their vacation.

Her first picture showed her with Ranbir and Alia, posing for a selfie. Karisma wore a blue shirt and black blazer, while Alia was in a black top. Ranbir was seen in a black beanie and black leather jacket. He gave Karisma a kiss on her head, as the ladies happily looked at the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Earlier this year, he delivered a hit with the rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor.

