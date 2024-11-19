Breaking News
Updated on: 19 November,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The internet is currently abuzz with an adorable picture posted by a fan page. In the image, Ranbir can be seen holding baby Raha in his arms as he poses with one of the staff members

Picture Courtesy/ Ranbir Kapoor's Instagram account

Cuteness alert! Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor is a cutie pie. Fans go crazy whenever they get to see the pictures of the little one on social media.


The internet is currently abuzz with an adorable picture posted by a fan page. In the image, Ranbir can be seen holding baby Raha in his arms as he poses with one of the staff members.


Raha looked super cute in a pink swimsuit and white headband.


 
 
 
 
 
The comments under the post were all about Raha's cuteness.

"OMG....Raha is so cute," a social media user commented.

"Can't take my eyes off the little one," another user wrote.

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable picture of herself with little Raha, who was wearing a blue cap and a mask.

Although Raha's face wasn't visible, Riddhima's happy expression showed just how precious the moment was.

Riddhima captioned the photo, "With my popsicle with heart emojis and the hashtag #BuabhatijiTime, while Raha's grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, shared the post on her Instagram story, adding "Awww" with several heart emojis.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.

