Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his blockbuster film ‘Animal’, is currently undergoing training for archery

Pic/IANS

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor practises archery, poses with coach for upcoming 'Ramayana' film x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his blockbuster film ‘Animal’, is currently undergoing training for archery.

Pictures from his meeting with an archery coach have surfaced on social media, and it immediately points to his film ‘Ramayana’.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the media reports, the film has been in the pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting.

While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita.

The pictures have been shared on X (formerly called Twitter), by a fan who claimed that the pictures are from Ranbir’s prep for ‘Ramayana’.

In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen posing with the archery coach, some arrows kept on the table are also visible in one of the pictures.

Ranbir, who is known to undergo thorough preparations for his role, is getting into the groove of the character of Lord Ram.

In another picture that has surfaced online, Ranbir was seen performing a headstand in the gym. The image was posted by his trainer Nam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever