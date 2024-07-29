Set to make his Ranbir-starrer Ramayana an opulent affair, Nitesh Tiwari constructs 12 sets, including a Mithila replica, in city
Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari
The makers may work tirelessly to ensure that details relating to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana remain a guarded secret, but, every now and then, eager fans are privy to a newly leaked piece of information that piques their curiosity. Now, mid-day has learned that director Nitesh Tiwari has taken over Filmcity to create 12 opulent sets to shoot the mythological tale that sees Kapoor play the role of Lord Ram.