Ranbir Kapoor's trainer puts out his shirtless pictures flaunting washboard abs

Pic/ Shivoham's Instagram

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor underwent an intensive training to achieve a well-chiseled body for his latest release 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

The actor's fitness trainer Shivoham took to Instagram to praise Ranbir for showing dedication and discipline towards achieving a ripped look for Luv Ranjan's directorial.

Ranbir's fitness trainer took to his Instagram to share two shirtless pictures of the actor flaunting his washboard abs.

He wrote: "What you see is truly an example of a disciplined lifestyle, dedication and a lot of hardwork. It's a team effort and results like this cannot be achieved by half hearted involvement."

"The nutrition, the supplements, the training but more than anything the WILL to wake up and do what is necessary is the number one reason why you achieve your goals and this is what sets you apart from the rest. 4am training sessions, 11:30 p.m. training sessions or even sometimes finding the time in between shoots, Ranbir has done it all."

"Balancing his personal life along with his professional life. All these things cannot be learned from reading books, these are values that are imbibed in you and conditioning that you pick up from your parents and the company you keep."

His trainer said that he is proud of Ranbir and "cannot wait to show the world 'THE ANIMAL' look next."

Be it the audience or the critics, 'Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar' is collecting immense love and affection from all over. The effect of the same is clearly visible on the box office windows, as the film has collected a whopping Rs. 15.73 Cr. net on the very first day.

The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in their respective roles, with the added bonus of Luv Ranjan's regular collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha making cameo appearances.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

