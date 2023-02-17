Randeep Hooda and Akshay Oberoi are out for blood again

Sequel to Laal Rang, which revolved around the blood trade, to roll later this year

A still from the film

Seven years after the release of Laal Rang, Randeep Hooda and Akshay Oberoi are ready to reprise their roles for the sequel. Director Syed Ahmad Afzal’s black comedy, set in Haryana, revolved around the blood trade. While Hooda played the owner of an illegal blood bank, Oberoi was seen as Rajesh, a youngster who makes quick money after joining the former’s business.

The actor, excited to step into the shoes of Rajesh again, reveals that the second instalment will pick up where the first part ended. “My character started out as a wide-eyed boy who wants to take the world by storm, and realises that you have to be knocked down by life to be able to see it. It was a grounded film, and its sequel cannot be a brand new story [in a different world],” says Oberoi.

If things go as planned, the sequel will roll later in the year, with Afzal resuming his place behind the camera. The affection in Oberoi’s voice is palpable as he speaks about reuniting with Hooda, whom he considers “one of the best in the business.” “It was my third or fourth movie. I have done a lot of work since. Earlier, I was trying to stay afloat. Now, I will be able to learn new things from him and absorb more.”