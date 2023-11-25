Randeep Hooda announced his wedding date with Lin Laishram on social media. The couple will tie the knot on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to tie the knot on November 29 in Manipur x 00:00

Randeep Hooda and Lim Laishram are set to take their relationship to the next level. The celebrity couple will be tying the knot on November 29, 2023, in the presence of family members and friends in Imphal, Manipur. The bride hails from the North East and the ceremony will be a marriage of love and rich cultural values.

Confirming his wedding with Lin, Randeep shared a note on social media. Their wedding has a reference to the Mahabharata. The note read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Lin celebrated Diwali 2023 with Randeep and his parents Asha and Ranbir Hooda at their residence. The actors shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram. She looked pretty in a pastel blue outfit whereas he wore a red kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Randeep and Lin never spoke about their relationship in the media. Reportedly, rumours of their romance started in 2016. It was only confirmed after they started sharing pictures and birthday wishes on social media.

According to reports, Randeep and Lin will be wearing traditional Manipuri outfits for the ceremonies. The wedding festivities are expected to begin around noon and wrap up by late evening. Reports state that the couple will treat their guests to local cuisine and music on the special day. Randeep and Lin will host a lavish reception for their friends from the fraternity in early December.

Workwise, Lin has acted in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, the Indie film Umrika and Rangoon. Apart from acting, she is a jewellery designer who started her own line called Shamoo Sana in 2017.

Randeep will be seen in the upcoming biographical film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He was a freedom fighter, activist and writer. Randeep also directed the film.