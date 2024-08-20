Lin Laishram took to social media to share a video featuring her husband Randeep Hooda on his birthday. The two tied the knot last year in November

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda

Listen to this article Lin Laishram shares her memories with Randeep Hooda on his birthday, calls him 'most talented actor in the industry' x 00:00

Lin Laishram took to her Instagram feed to share a warm birthday wish for her husband and actor Randeep Hooda. This is Randeep's first birthday after his wedding with Lin. The actress shared a reel on Instagram that captures her beautiful moments with Randeep . The video also gives of Randeep's animal lover and wild life loving side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the video, Lin wrote, "Happy Birthday to my wild lifer, animal lover, nature lover, and the most talented actor in the industry! 🎉 Your passion, kindness, and love for life inspire me every day. Here’s to celebrating the incredible person you are and the beautiful journey we’re on together. Love you beyond words!"

She added the song 'Feels Like I am Falling In Love' by Coldplay to the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

In a recent interview, Randeep revealed that he and Lin had known each other for a long time and started living together during the lockdown which brought them together. He recalled their first meeting during a play and shared, "She was there. She came in as - a lot of people used to come in and help us out and enthusiastic students and stuff like that. So, she's also an actor. She has featured in many films and I think she's a damn good actor. There are fewer roles for her because of the way she looks and nothing else. So that's where we first met, and it was not that spark and love at first sight. Ours is a deeper relationship than that."

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding' and got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more. Randeep Hooda is currently receiving appreciation for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.