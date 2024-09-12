Randeep Hooda meets Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Randeep Hooda met Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav and shared that the conversation drew from the minister’s knowledge on various subjects

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda met Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav and shared that the conversation drawing from the minister’s knowledge on various subjects including environment and protection of nature was a very enriching experience for the actor-filmmaker.

Yadav shared two pictures with Randeep on X, formerly called Twitter, and wrote: “Met artist Shri @RandeepHooda in Delhi. We spoke at length about several issues including his art and industry. Also, discussed his experience playing nationalist freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.” Replying to Yadav, Randeep thanked him for the time and hospitality.

Met artist Shri @RandeepHooda in Delhi. We spoke at length about several issues including his art and industry. Also, discussed his experience playing nationalist freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/xC52NnDCDf — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 12, 2024

“It was a great pleasure and an honour to meet you @byadavbjp sir. The conversation drawing from your immense and deep knowledge on various subjects including environment, conservation and protection of nature was a very enriching experience for me.”

Randeep found Hooda’s knowledge on cinema refreshing and energising. “Furthermore your knowledge on cinema was refreshing/energising. Thank you for your time and hospitality.”

Times Randeep Hooda has talked about important social issues

Randeep Hooda has used the power of words to express his thoughts on various social issues. He had once contributed to 'In The Script', a column published by Asian Correspondent as a guest writer. His article titled "Racism against Indians in Australia ..." discussed the violence against Indians in Australia controversy. The actor penned down his personal experience in Australia, where he was subjected to racial discrimination.

In the article, he wrote, "My experiences were not in my mind incidents of racial discrimination but more a challenge of an individual assertion of mental and physical superiority". In conclusion, he wrote, "The point is to get tough inside out, play a sport apart from cricket, have heart and stand up in unity and say 'we'll not take shit'. All it needs is a few pioneers and I'm proud to say that I tried [and will continue to do so] and I hope a few others do that too."

Not many in Bollywood can boast of equestrian leanings, but Randeep Hooda can. He is known for his fondness of horses and has quite a few number of horses in a stable in the city. Needless to say, Hooda makes sure they are taken care of. Randeep has been a regular horse rider since his school days. On being asked about his equestrian association, the Jat boy has a philosophical reason. Randeep believes the unwritten laws applied to acting and horse-riding are similar in nature. "In both fields, the principles are the same. As an actor, you have to draw a parallel with the subject at hand and become the character you're playing. Similarly, while riding a horse, you and the horse become one and the connection created helps in making the ride a much smoother one," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)