Randeep Hooda on marrying Lin Laishram in Manipur: 'I want to experience my life partner's culture'

Randeep Hooda talked about his love story with Lin Laishram and how he is excited to experience Manipuri tradition

In Pic: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram (Pic/Instagram)

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to take their relationship to the next level. The celebrity couple will be tying the knot on November 29, 2023, in the presence of family members and friends in Imphal, Manipur.

During an interaction with a media person, Randeep talked about his love story with Lin Laishram and how he is excited to experience Manipuri tradition.

He said, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep Hooda added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin Laishram also shared a story about how it all started with Randeep Hooda.

She stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Earlier, Confirming his wedding with Lin, Randeep shared a note on social media. He wrote, "Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends."

"We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

(With inputs ANI)