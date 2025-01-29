After Kerala Assembly suggests controlling tiger reproduction as part of its changes to the Wildlife Act, actor and animal activist Randeep Hooda to petition against the proposal

Randeep Hooda; (right) The actor’s Instagram feed is filled with tiger pictures taken during safaris

Last week, AK Saseendran, Kerala’s Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection, and the Kerala Assembly reiterated the need for amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, in the wake of increasing animal attacks and loss of human lives in the state. The proposed changes include allowing chief conservators of forests to grant permission to kill threatening wild animals, declare wild boars as ‘vermin’, and control wildlife reproduction. Naturally, the proposal has sparked backlash, with many wildlife conservationists and animal rights activists arguing that the real issue of forest degradation remains unaddressed. Actor Randeep Hooda, who is an avid wildlife photographer, is appalled at the Kerala government’s suggestion of considering birth control measures for tigers.

Emphasising that tigers are already classified as an endangered species and their numbers have risen after decades of conservation efforts, Hooda says, “The only population that needs control is humans, not tigers. It’s absurd to think about limiting the birth of a species already struggling for survival. Tigers are not just a symbol of our wildlife heritage; they are essential to maintaining the ecological balance. Any attempt to interfere with their natural reproduction process is a step in the wrong direction.”

The actor, who has often used his celebrity status to highlight the plight of animals, plans to petition the Kerala government against the proposal. He states that wildlife protection and coexistence should be the top priority. “Instead of focusing on reducing the population of an endangered species, we should work towards creating a safer environment for them. Encroachment, poaching, and habitat destruction are the real threats that need action, not controlling their numbers,” he says.