Randeep Hooda is happiest in two places—in front of the camera and on horseback. Unfortunately, over the past two years, the actor could not practice horse riding after he suffered multiple ligament tears in his knee while shooting for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024). But now, following months of medical treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, he has returned to the sport.

Hooda admits that while the injury was painful, the recovery was more testing. “Being an active person, staying at home and being confined to the bed was the most difficult part of recovery. Physiotherapy, strength training, and determination got me back on my feet. But more than anything, it was my love for horses and the sport that kept me going,” he shares. With his medical team giving him the all-clear recently, Hooda is back in the saddle. The equestrian, who has often participated in polo and show jumping, is gearing up to return to competitive riding. He says, “In life and horse riding, one has to get back in the saddle, regardless of the hurdles and falls.”