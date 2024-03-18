Randeep Hooda shares pic of drastic physical transformation for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'; fans call him 'Indian Christian Bale'

Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda is currently gearing up for the release of the biographical drama 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' where he essays the titular role. Ahead of the release of the film, Hooda dropped a BTS picture of himself where he looks almost unrecognisable.

The picture reflects at the extreme weight loss the actor underwent to do justice to the role of Veer Savarkar. His posted a shirtless picture of himself with his stomach sucked in and a receding hairline. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "KAALA PAANI".

Fans of the actor were amazed by the transformation and took to the comment section to praise him. "Hats off Sir," commented a user.

Another user wrote, "That’s called an actor".

"Indian Christian bale," wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, Randeep shared his thoughts on the freedom fighter and the public perception about him. The actor said, “This is an anti-propaganda film. It will counter all the propaganda against Savarkar that has been going on since decades. He was not a ‘maafiveer’ (apologist). Not only him, many other people too wrote mercy petitions at the time. I have addressed this very extensively in the film”.

“There were petitions and bail pleas. It's the right of any prisoner. If anyone has been to a court, they would know how the court is addressed. He was lodged in cellular jail, he wanted to get out of there and contribute to the country culturally and politically. He did whatever he could to come out and contribute to the country,” he added.

Randeep further mentioned that Savarkar was at the helm of secret societies in India for the armed struggle for Independence, and that Savarkar is finally getting free from the jails of perception and people will now get to know his true story with his film.

“There have been films on Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and many others. The US has made ‘Oppenheimer’ based on the father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer. In our country we are shooting down our own icons,” he added.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' will release in cinemas on March 22.