Randeep Hooda addressed Kangana Ranaut's targeting of Alia Bhatt during 'Gully Boy' as 'unbecoming'

Randeep Hooda share thoughts about Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt's feud

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda thinks Alia Bhatt ‘was unfairly targeted’ by Kangana Ranaut after Gully Boy's release x 00:00

Randeep Hooda is currently busy tracking the box-office success of his directorial debut, ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar.’ The actor, who was lauded for his performance in ‘Highway’ alongside Alia Bhatt, recently spoke about developing a spiritual bond with his Highway co-star and addressed Kangana Ranaut's targeting of Alia Bhatt during 'Gully Boy' as 'unbecoming.'

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Randeep Hooda lauded Alia and said, “While making Highway, I developed a spiritual bond with Alia. I don’t know if it’s the same for her. That’s up to her. I can only speak for myself. I have seen that she has always tried to do new things. I stood up for her genuinely because she was unfairly targeted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing Kangana Ranaut’s unfair targeting of Alia Bhatt, Randeep said, “To target your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity over things that you feel you did not get, even though I think you did get a lot from this industry, it’s just unbecoming. I felt that I should do it and I did it.”

In 2019, Kangana called Alia’s performance in 'Gully Boy' ‘mediocre’ and said, “I am embarrassed…What is there to beat in Gully Boy Performance…same snappy muh phat girl… Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far…stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.” After Kangana’s comment, Alia Bhatt appreciated her honest opinion and took the criticism sportingly. Back then, Randeep appreciated Alia for taking opinions sportingly and wrote, “Dearest @aliaa08, I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work... kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.”

About Randeep Hooda’s recent release ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’:

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also plays the titular role, the film promises to be more than just a biopic; it’s an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film also highlights the meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar and the difference in their ideologies and approaches towards India's independence struggle. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.