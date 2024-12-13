Today, on the release anniversary of Mardaani 2, YRF officially announced that it is making Mardaani 3 with Rani Mukerji again essaying the character of a daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy

Rani Mukerji

Listen to this article Rani Mukerji to begin shoot for 'Mardaani 3' directed by Abhiraj Minawala in April 2025 x 00:00

Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani is the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema that has garnered love and acclaim over 10 years now! The blockbuster franchise has received unanimous love from people and has attained a cult status amongst cine-lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, on the release anniversary of Mardaani 2, YRF officially announced that it is making Mardaani 3 with Rani Mukerji again essaying the character of a daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. One of Indian cinema’s finest actors ever, Rani Mukerji, is the only actress to have a blockbuster franchise as a solo lead to her credit with Mardaani!

The wait is over! #RaniMukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. In cinemas 2026. #AbhirajMinawala | #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/Yc1Zw1auDA — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 13, 2024

Rani Mukerji talks about Mardaani 3

Rani says, “I’m thrilled to announce that we are starting shooting of Mardaani 3 in April 2025! It is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given me love. I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

Rani reveals Mardaani 3 will take the adrenaline rush several notches higher than the previous films!

She says, “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher. I am really excited about what we have at hand and I’m only hoping that the audience too feels the same after watching Mardaani 3 in theatres!”

Rani adds, “Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise and we have a certain responsibility to deliver to the expectation that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal. So, I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given.”

Writer and director of Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 will see Aditya Chopra empower two talents from its direction and writing team to creatively collaborate and take forward the legacy of the franchise.

Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame has written the script of Mardaani 3. With The Railway Men, Aayush debuted on streaming as a screenplay and story writer and saw meteoric success as the series was a global success and also went on to become the best ever series from India. His gut-wrenching and hard-hitting edgy writing was lauded worldwide.

Mardaani 3 will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has also been groomed by YRF. His potential was spotted by Aditya Chopra who first empowered him to assist on films like Band Baaja Baarat, Gunday, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tiger 3 to name a few. Abhiraj is currently the Associate Director of War 2 and is now being trusted by the company to take over the reins of the blockbuster Mardaani franchise.