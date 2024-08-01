Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh shared an intense scene from the film, featuring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Ranveer Singh. Pic/AFP

Actor Ranveer Singh recently offered his fans a peek into his movie night, sharing his review of the film 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer shared an intense scene from the film, featuring Reynolds as Deadpool and Jackman as Wolverine.

Showing his enjoyment, Ranveer captioned the post with "Wholesome cinema" and included a tears-of-joy emoji to express his feelings.

To make the post more engaging, he added GIFs of popcorn, Deadpool, and Wolverine, along with the text "Best Bubs."

He also added the classic Bollywood song 'Humko To Yaari Se Matlab Hai' to his story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently announced his new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared the announcement as he posted a black-and-white collage of the cast.

Along with the post, Ranveer added a caption that read, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

The black-and-white photo collage included Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya Dhar, and Arjun Rampal, all dressed in black and sporting serious expressions.

Aditya Dhar, who is best known for his national-award-winning film 'URI: The Surgical Strike', is directing this major feature.

The film's production involves Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar, alongside Aditya Dhar, under their B62 Studios banner.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3'. The actor will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where he will be seen sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. His most recent film was Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he starred alongside Alia Bhatt.

