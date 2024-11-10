Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article

Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh, who will play the lead in 'Singh Is Kinng' sequel?

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Having acquired Singh Is Kinng title from makers of the 2008 hit, producer Shailendra Singh plans to roll the sequel next year with Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh

Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh, who will play the lead in 'Singh Is Kinng' sequel?

Shailendra Singh and Diljit Dosanjh

Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh, who will play the lead in 'Singh Is Kinng' sequel?
Making a sequel to Singh Is Kinng (2008) has been on Shailendra Singh’s mind since the past seven years. In 2017, mid-day had reported that the producer, who, at the time, was planning to get the second part off the ground, had run into a hurdle as producer Vipul A Shah had refused to part with the Akshay Kumar-starrer’s title (Tit for tat over title, September 5, 2017). Fortunately, things have changed over time. Shailendra, who has acquired the name, is now raring to begin work on the sequel and plans to make it into a franchise.


Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif fronted Singh Is KinngAkshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif fronted Singh Is Kinng


“I had gifted the title to Akshay Kumar, and they tried to make part two, but I asked them to return the title as I wanted to make a sequel. After 12 years of going back and forth with Vipul and Akshay, I finally got the title three years ago. I have started the process of [making] Singh Is Kinng 2. I will begin production from October 2025 so that I can release it in 2026,” shares Shailendra.


Shailendra SinghShailendra Singh

Initially, Shailendra—who previously produced Malamaal Weekly (2007) and Page 3 (2005)—had conceptualised a story about protagonist Happy Singh being sent to get the Koh-i-Noor from England, for the sequel. “But that didn’t get made. Now, I’m mounting the second part because it seems to be the era of sequels and remakes. We’ll see whether the final name will be Singh Is Kinng 2 or Singh Is Kinng Returns. The hero won’t be called Happy Singh. We’ll create a new character,” reveals the producer. 

With a new instalment, comes a new leading man to take the franchise ahead. “My first choice is Ranveer Singh,” he says promptly. The producer has already initiated talks with the actor’s team. “We reached out to his manager on Saturday. His energy, cheekiness and fun fit the character. Also, Ranveer has never played a Sardar before.” Ranveer was offered the sequel in 2017, but things didn’t materialise. “Now the time is right for both Singhs, Ranveer and Shailendra, to create magic. If Ranveer doesn’t work out, then Diljit [Dosanjh] is my next choice.” Shailendra adds that he wants Priyadarshan or Anees Bazmee to helm the film.

