Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh responded to Virat's decision by posting a heartfelt note for him and his teammates on his Instagram stories

Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh gets emotional as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announce retirement after ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win x 00:00

Following India's incredible ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from this format, encouraging the next generation to step up in the cricket league. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh responded to Virat's decision by posting a heartfelt note for him and his teammates on his Instagram stories.

Ranveer Singh gets emotional as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announce retirement

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh tagged Virat Kohli and wrote, "The KING dropping the anchor, what a way to cap an incredible career." He also mentioned other players like Akshar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya in his lengthy post. Ranveer paid tribute to India’s coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid as well.

“What a way to win. It was all but lost. And then…the fight back…What a befitting tribute to one of the greatest champions of Indian cricket. Rahul ‘THE WALL’ Dravid,” his story read.

About Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announcing their retirement

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday announced his decision to retire from T20I cricket after leading his side to World Cup triumph in Barbados. The captain shared this news with the media soon after Virat Kohli hung up his boots from the shortest format of the game on Saturday.

Rohit, who played a crucial role in India's triumphant campaign, confirmed that he would continue to represent India in ODIs and Tests.

"This was my last (T20I) game as well," Rohit revealed during the post-match press conference. "No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup. I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line."

His announcement came on the heels of India’s second T20 World Cup title, a victory that brought immense joy and pride to the nation.

(With inputs from IANS)