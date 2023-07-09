Ranveer Singh posts romantic pic with Deepika Padukone as he appreciates birthday love

Ranveer Singh shares romantic pic with Deepika Padukone appreciating all the love he received on his birthday.

In a heartwarming gesture, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories to share an adorable picture of himself with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The picture showcases the couple enjoying a boat ride against the backdrop of a serene seaside. It is evident that the lovebirds chose to spend Ranveer's birthday together at an undisclosed location, creating cherished memories in each other's company.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes he received from fans, Ranveer captioned the picture with heartfelt words of appreciation, accompanied by a red heart and infinite emojis. The social media post not only delighted fans but also provided a glimpse into the couple's happy and loving relationship.

Just a few days ago, Deepika Padukone showcased her unwavering support and admiration for her husband. After facing a wave of disappointment from fans when she didn't publicly wish Ranveer on his birthday, Deepika made sure to make her feelings known. She took to her Instagram story to share a post dedicated to Ranveer's significant contributions to men's fashion in India. The post praised his unique style and fashion choices, highlighting his influence and impact on the industry. Deepika's caption, accompanied by a sticker that exclaimed, "Hell Yea," further demonstrated her pride and support for her talented spouse.

The couple's public displays of affection and support for each other have always been adored by their fans and admirers. Their strong bond and genuine affection are evident in their public appearances, making them one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood.

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue to celebrate special moments together, their fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into their beautiful journey. Their love story, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire and captivate audiences, serving as a testament to the power of love and togetherness.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next project, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, where he will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release on July 28th.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has some exciting projects in her pipeline as well. She will be seen in the upcoming film 'Project K' alongside Prabhas, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Additionally, Deepika is also part of the highly anticipated film 'Fighter', which stars the talented Hrithik Roshan. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her stellar performances in these upcoming ventures, adding to her impressive filmography.