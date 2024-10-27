Ranveer Singh, Varun, and Aditya at UFC in Abu Dhabi

Varun Dhawan posted a photo on his Instagram Stories showing him, Ranveer Singh, and Aditya Roy Kapur looking sharp and raising the style stakes while enjoying the game night

New dads Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and (not) Aditya Roy Kapur were seen having a great time at the UFC event on Yas Island. Varun posted a photo on his Instagram Stories showing him, Ranveer, and Aditya looking sharp and raising the style stakes while enjoying the game night.

In the photo, the Don 3 actor looked striking with his well-groomed beard and slicked-back hair, dressed in a trendy gold and black shirt with black pants. Varun went for a classic look, wearing a black t-shirt, jacket, and jeans, while Aditya kept it cool in a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

Ranveer Singh purchases a swanky Range Rover

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have just welcomed their baby girl, and it seems that as an early Diwali gift, the doting dad has purchased a luxurious present worth crores in honour of his little ‘Laxmi.’ Ranveer has purchased a new Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crore, adding to his impressive collection of swanky wheels.

On Tuesday, a paparazzi account posted a video of the car parked in their residential compound, featuring the number plate ‘6969.’ Ranveer Singh considers this number lucky, as it is the 'Simmba' actor's fourth car with the same number plate. The Rs 4.74 crore car is a brand new Range Rover 4.4 LWB, with its registration completed on October 4. As the video of Singh’s new car surfaced, fans began speculating whether it is his gift for his little princess this Diwali.

Ranveer Singh on baby girl's debut

During a chat with the media at the trailer launch event of 'Singham Again', Ranveer shared that Deepika couldn’t join him because she’s "busy with the baby, so it’s just me who could come." He added, "My baby duties are for the night." Ranveer then revealed that 'Singham Again' is actually his daughter's debut. "Along with all the stars you will see in the film, you’ll also see our baby 'Simmba' making her debut because Deepika was pregnant while shooting for the film," he shared.

What’s in the 'Singham Again' Trailer?

'Singham Again' brings together Rohit Shetty’s biggest cop universe, reuniting all his iconic characters while also introducing new ones. The trailer begins with Kareena Kapoor explaining the 'Ramayana' to her son, followed by a scene where her character gets abducted like Sita, and Ajay Devgn is all set to be the Ram of her life. Deepika Padukone’s character, Shakti Shetty, appears quite quirky as she introduces herself as Lady Singham.