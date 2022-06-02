Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
BMC elections 2022: Why corporators have reservations about reservation
Loan sharking scam: Will amend law for stricter action, says Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil
Three soldiers injured in blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranveer Singh's mural unveiled in Abu Dhabi ahead of IIFA Awards 2022

Ranveer Singh's mural unveiled in Abu Dhabi ahead of IIFA Awards 2022

Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The International Indian Film Academy Awards take place on 4th June 2022 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Ranveer Singh's mural unveiled in Abu Dhabi ahead of IIFA Awards 2022

Picture Courtesy: PR


Just days before the IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi, a mural of Ranveer Singh has been unveiled at YAS island. 

A release from YAS island stated, “In celebration of the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which take place at Etihad Arena at Yas Bay waterfront, Yas Island Abu Dhabi between 3-4 June 2022, a colourful and opulent mural has been created by Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations to celebrate its association with Bollywood and brand ambassador, superstar Ranveer Singh and to countdown to the awards which are being hosted for the first time at the destination.”




The statement adds, “The mural also creates a lasting legacy for the awards and is a nod to Yas Island’s standing relationship with Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star who is also Yas Island’s ambassador, as well as recognising the appeal of the destination to visitors from India and across the entire globe.”


Show full article

ranveer singh bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK