Ranveer Singh's mural unveiled in Abu Dhabi ahead of IIFA Awards 2022

The International Indian Film Academy Awards take place on 4th June 2022 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Picture Courtesy: PR

Just days before the IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi, a mural of Ranveer Singh has been unveiled at YAS island.

A release from YAS island stated, “In celebration of the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which take place at Etihad Arena at Yas Bay waterfront, Yas Island Abu Dhabi between 3-4 June 2022, a colourful and opulent mural has been created by Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations to celebrate its association with Bollywood and brand ambassador, superstar Ranveer Singh and to countdown to the awards which are being hosted for the first time at the destination.”

The statement adds, “The mural also creates a lasting legacy for the awards and is a nod to Yas Island’s standing relationship with Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star who is also Yas Island’s ambassador, as well as recognising the appeal of the destination to visitors from India and across the entire globe.”

