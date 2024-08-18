Ranvir Shorey contributed significantly to Indian cinema through his unmatched craft. Today on his birthday, looking at some of his latest work

In Pic: Ranvir Shorey

Listen to this article Tiger 3, Bigg Boss OTT, to Shekhar Home: Ranvir Shorey's most recent work x 00:00

Ranvir Shorey, the actor who gained all our attention during Bigg Boss OTT 3, is one of the finest actors in the industry. He has contributed significantly to Indian cinema through his unmatched craft. Today, on Ranvir Shorey's birthday, let's take a look at some of his latest work, including Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Shekhar Home: Just after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Ranvir Shorey began promoting his upcoming project Shekhar Home. The series is set against the backdrop of a town called Lonpur, where Shekhar meets Jayvrat Sahni, who becomes his housemate due to a twist of fate. The duo ends up solving mysteries across East India.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: This show is arguably the most controversial one that Ranvir has done in his almost two-decade-long career. The actor went inside the BB house, away from the outside world, and met several unknown housemates. A few liked him, and he liked a few. With his share of ups and downs, Ranvir finished in third place on the show, where his rival Sana Makbul lifted the trophy.

Sunflower: Sunflower is a black comedy that stars Ranvir Shorey in the role of Inspector S. Digendra. The show revolves around solving the murder mystery of Raj Kapoor, a resident of flat 1001. The show also stars Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles.

Tiger 3: Released in 2023, the Salman Khan starrer doesn't see Ranvir Shorey in a big role, but with his skills, he left a lasting mark on the audience's hearts. Ranvir Shorey, who essayed the role of Khan's handler Gopi Arya in Ek Tha Tiger (2012), reprised his role in the third instalment of the spy thriller Tiger 3. Before going on OTT 3, Shorey talked about his equation with Salman and shared in an interview with Pinkvilla, "We have a good professional rapport. He's been very kind and generous to me when I shot the first film and also when I shot the third one. So he's been very kind and generous to me."

Mumbaikar: Before Tiger 3, Ranvir also starred in another movie in 2023, which was Vijay Sethupati's Hindi debut film Mumbaikar. The movie, released in June 2023, featured Shorey in the role of Prabal Kant Patil, aka PKP. Several reviews that came after the release of the film believed that Shorey's character deserved a bigger part in the film. People felt that the background story to Ranvir's character was merely mentioned, leaving them craving more. Though people lauded his performance, it was the writing of his character that left them disappointed.