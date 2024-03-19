Ranvir Shorey says his respect for Mahesh Bhatt 'was used to manipulate' him post-breakup with Pooja Bhatt

Ranvir Shorey talked about ex-girlfriend Pooja Bhatt and shared that he had great regard for Mahesh Bhatt until the fiasco happened

Ranvir Shorey. Pic/Instagram

Actor Ranvir Shorey made several headlines after his breakup with Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt, but for the longest time, Ranvir avoided conversation around this part of his personal life. Now, in an interview, the actor talked about the relationship and shared that he had a great regard for Mahesh Bhatt until the fiasco happened.

In a conversation with ANI, Ranvir Shorey shared that his respect for Bhatt was used against him to manipulate him. Ranvir said, "I had great regard for Mr Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt) until the fiasco happened when I was seeing his daughter (Pooja Bhatt). Then I saw that actually whatever respect I had for him was being used to manipulate me... very duplicitous behaviour going on."

"This fully happens, you know, ganging up against someone, elbowing them out, standing on somebody's toes, scuttling somebody's career. This happens. This is a fact. It happens in politics, corporate, and media too. But this part is not glamorous," he added.

Earlier in 2020, when the news of Pooja and Ranvir’s abusive relationship was spreading like wildfire, while reacting to a news article Ranvir shared, “These kinds of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory and malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact-check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them,” he had tweeted.

According to Ranvir, Pooja’s ex-husband Manish Makhija was his best friend but later he turned around and married her. “This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used,” he had said. Pooja and Manish got married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2014. Pooja has not legally separated from him.

Ranvir is known for his work in films including 'Jism', 'Lakshya'. He received much appreciation for his role in films such as 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Traffic Signal, 'Bheja Fry', among others. He was also seen in 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra'. His recent show 'Sunflower season 2' is receiving a good response.