Karan Johar also offered Badshah a role in ‘Good Newwz’ where he had to play a man who can’t have kids. This was also rejected on his part and it went to Diljit Dosanjh

Rapper Badshah, known for his chart-busting tracks, has tried his hand at movies only through cameos. However, filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar noticed his talent to be an actor as well and approached him to play Vicky Kaushal’s role in the Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories’, which he declined.

Why Badshah declined Vicky Kaushal’s role in ‘Lust Stories’

In an interview with Lallantop, Badshah recalled, “I was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in 'Lust Stories'. I thought Karan sir was joking. He said, ‘There’s a role of a guy who can’t satisfy his wife’. And I was like, ‘Yeh kya baat hui sir? Main aisa lagta hoon kya (Do I look like the kind of guy who can’t satisfy his partner)?'”

Badshah thought Karan Johar was joking

He added, “Yes, genuinely. We were judging a show called 'Dil Hai Hindustani', and he was sitting right next to me. He said, ‘There’s this role that I think will fit you’. I thought he was joking, or just being kind. But he brought it up again on the next shoot. Then Varun Dhawan came for a shoot and congratulated me on being launched by Dharma. But I declined that role because I didn’t know if I’d be able to do it. I was taking myself too seriously.”

Badshah eventually played a man with erectile dysfunction

To his surprise, Karan offered him a similar role in ‘Good Newwz’ where he had to play a man who can’t have kids. This was also rejected on his part and the role went to Diljit Dosanjh. However, he eventually came on board to play a man with erectile dysfunction in his debut film ‘Khandani Shafakhana’ starring Sonakshi Sinha.

He said, “I was trekking in Manali, and I saw Karan sir’s missed call. He summoned me to Mumbai, and Shashank Khaitan was there too. They told me to audition with Raj (Rajkummar Rao), but the role was of a character who can’t have kids… The role that I finally did was of a rapper with erectile dysfunction, in Khandani Shafakhana. I did it because I wanted to spread awareness, and it was a very good film.”