Rapper Raftaar tied the knot for the second time with fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda in an intimate South Indian ceremony. He was previously married to Komal Vohra

Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda Pic/X

Rapper Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair married for the second time. He tied the knot with fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda in an intimate South Indian ceremony. Pictures from their special day have surfaced on social media which show the couple all smiles as they’re surrounded by friends and family. The two twinned in beige and golden outfits. Check out the pictures below.

Raftaar, who hails from Kerala was previously married to television actors Karan Vohra and Kunal Vohra's sister Komal Vohra. They filed for a divorce in 2020 which was finalised in 2022.

Raftaar would get dejected in love quite easily

In an earlier interview, Raftaar said that he was quite romantic in his teenage years, adding that he used to get dejected in love quite easily. Reflecting on his younger self, he told IANS, "I was quite romantic in my teenage years and I would get dejected in love quite easily because I was more heart than head."

"Today when I reflect back, I feel as teenagers we all believe in fairy-tale romances and happily ever after endings, but when the going gets tough our perspective changes and makes things that matter count," he added.

Raftaar on his nepotism

Raftaar feels muscle and money power are great tools to intimidate those who are fresh in the music business, adding that we need to give an equal chance to everyone irrespective of their lineage.

"We need to stop this whole insider-outsider debate. We need to start looking at talent for what it really is and give an equal chance to everyone irrespective of their lineage. Yes, unlike the West, India has a fair share of favouritism and nepotism, and we must eradicate the problem from its roots," he shared.

Raftaar’s work front

Raftaar commenced his career as a dancer on Dance India Dance. He went on to work with fellow rappers like Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ikka. He is known for songs like Restart from 12th Fail, Bandook Meri Laila from A Gentleman, and Dhaakad from Dangal to name a few. In 2024, he was seen as a judge on MTV Hustle: Hip Hop Don't Stop season 4.