Rapper Shubh reacts to his India concert getting cancelled: It's my country too, Punjab is my soul

Canadian rapper Shubh's Still Rollin’ tour in India got cancelled after unrest was created among netizens due to his alleged support for Khalistan. The three-month-long tour had to cover cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Jaipur.

After the cancellation of his tour, Shubh, born as Shubhneet Singh, issued a statement on his Instagram. He wrote, "As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, India, it was my life’s dream to put my music on an international dais. But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow. I’m extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India. I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans."

Shubh further added, "India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn’t even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That’s why it’s my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national."

He ended his note by saying, "My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. The accusations against me have deeply affected me. But as my guru has taught me “Manas Ki Jaat Sabai Ekai Pachanbo” (All the human beings recognized as one and same) and taught me not to be afraid, not to be intimidated which is the origin of Punjabiyat. I will continue to work hard. My team and I will be back soon, bigger and stronger together."

Announcing the cancellation of Shubh's Still Rollin Tour in Indi. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show.