Rapper Shubh’s ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ cancelled after reported support for 'Khalistan'

Updated on: 21 September,2023 11:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Today, the hashtag #UninstallBookMyShow was trending on X, for hosting the Shubh’s event in India.

Rapper Shubh's 'Still Rollin India Tour' cancelled after reported support for 'Khalistan'

Canadian rapper Shubh

Canadian rapper Shubh, whose real name is Shubhneet Singh, has landed into trouble after his alleged support for Khalistan, leading to the cancellation of his ‘Still Rollin’ tour in India. Ticket booking application BookMyShow took to Twitter, formerly called X, to announce that the Punjab-born, Brampton, Canada-based 26-year-old rapper’s multi-city ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ has been cancelled. BookMyShow also promised a complete refund of the tickets within 7-10 days.


The tweet read: “Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show.” “The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction.” Today, the hashtag #UninstallBookMyShow was trending on X, for hosting the Shubh’s event in India. 



Shubhneet landed in soup on a day when India-Canadian ties hit rock bottom after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused "Indian agents" of perpetrating the June 23 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar at a gurudwara in Surrey, Vancouver. It happened over an Instagram post by the rapper, which was captioned 'Pray for Punjab', along with two folded hands emojis, this baby-faced follower of the late Sidhu Moosewala ran a map of India without the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and the North-East on it.

It was on August 4, when Shubneet’s ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ was announced. The three-month long tour included cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Jaipur. 

On announcing his tour, Shubh had said: “India is home for me in more ways than one, and this is an extremely special moment for me as it’s my homecoming tour. I get to kick off my debut in the live arena domain in a country that has been instrumental in the evolution of my creativity and my growth as an artist. I can’t wait to step on that stage and interact with all my amazing desi fans.” Shubh is known for the tracks ‘Elevated’, ‘We Rollin’, ‘No Love’, ‘Still Rollin’, ‘OG’ and ‘Dior’ among many others.

