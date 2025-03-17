Breaking News
Updated on: 17 March,2025 02:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rasha Thadani's birthday party was a starry affair, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Raveena Tandon, and Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. Her birthday party was a starry affair, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Raveena Tandon, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The highlight of the celebration was Rasha and Raveena grooving to the hit song 'Uyi Amma' from the former’s debut movie Azaad. Watch the videos below.



 
 
 
 
 
Rasha’s birthday was a star-studded affair

Going by everyone’s black outfits it seems that was the theme for the bash. The birthday girl stole the spotlight in a black body-hugging dress. Her mother Raveena arrived in a gorgeous-looking sleeveless black dress. Ibrahim Ali Khan, a recent debutant in the Bollywood industry, also arrived at the party in style. He wore a white T-shirt and a black shirt. The 'Nadaaniyan' actor complimented his outfit with blue jeans.

Current rising star Veer Pahariya also attended the event in a unique outfit. The actor wore a black shirt with the poster of Rasha in the Uyi Amma song imprinted on it. The actor recently debuted in the Bollywood industry with the film ‘Skyforce'. Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her diverse filmography, also arrived at the party in a beautiful black dress. She complemented it with a black-and-white striped jacket.

Rasha’s Bollywood debut

Rasha made her debut with the film Azaad, which starred Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, in the lead role. In an earlier interview with Mid-day, she said, “The audience is king. No matter where you come from, if you don’t perform, you are out. There is no saving you from that. The biggest stars right now, whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, are talented.”

Speaking about her mother Raveena, she said, “My mom always kept us away from her stardom. We saw her movies after we turned 13. She wanted us to live like anyone else."

"When I was growing up, pap culture wasn’t as intense as it is today. When I used to go to school, there were no paps. Now when I see star kids going to the same school, I feel bad because these kids don’t want to be bombarded [with lensmen capturing them],” she added. 

