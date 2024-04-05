Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rashmika Mandanna Birthday 2024 From Srivalli to Geetanjali looking at animal actress best roles
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rashmika Mandanna Birthday 2024: From Srivalli to Geetanjali, looking at animal actress’ best roles

Updated on: 05 April,2024 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Today, on Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday, let's take a closer look at some of the characters that audiences have cherished

Rashmika Mandanna Birthday 2024: From Srivalli to Geetanjali, looking at animal actress’ best roles

Rashmika Mandanna's most loved performances

Listen to this article
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday 2024: From Srivalli to Geetanjali, looking at animal actress’ best roles
x
00:00

As Rashmika Mandanna turns a year older, it’s time to reflect on the characters that have endeared her to audiences worldwide. From the spirited Geetanjali in Animal to the captivating Srivalli in Pushpa, Rashmika has consistently breathed life into diverse roles, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. Today, on Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday, let's take a closer look at some of the characters that audiences have cherished:


Srivalli from Pushpa:


As Srivalli in Pushpa, Rashmika showcased her versatility as an actor. Srivalli's character, with her unwavering support and love for the protagonist, added depth to the narrative. Rashmika brought a blend of innocence and strength to Srivalli, making her a memorable presence in the film and winning hearts with her heartfelt performance.


Geetanjali from Animal:

In Animal, Rashmika portrayed the character of Geetanjali, a woman of unwavering strength and resilience. Her portrayal of Geetanjali, who navigates through complex familial dynamics and marital pressure while maintaining her individuality, resonated deeply with audiences. Rashmika's nuanced performance captured the essence of the character, making Geetanjali a symbol of empowerment and determination.

Geeta from Dear Comrade:

Rashmika's portrayal of Geeta in Dear Comrade was lauded for its authenticity and depth. Geeta, a strong-willed and independent woman, catalyzed the protagonist's journey of self-discovery and growth. Rashmika's chemistry with her co-star and her portrayal of Geeta's emotional journey struck a chord with audiences, earning her praise for her naturalistic acting.

Tara Bhalla from Goodbye:

In Goodbye, Rashmika mesmerized audiences with her portrayal of Tara Bhalla, a character with a myriad of emotions and complexities. Tara's character, with her vulnerability and strength, showcased Rashmika's ability to delve into the depths of human emotions. Her performance as Tara Bhalla added layers to the film's narrative, earning her accolades for her compelling portrayal.

Saanvi Joseph from Kirik Party:

Rashmika's breakout role as Saanvi Joseph in Kirik Party captured the hearts of audiences with its freshness and authenticity. Saanvi's character, with her infectious energy and vivacity, became an instant favorite among viewers. Rashmika's effervescent portrayal of Saanvi brought a sense of charm and liveliness to the screen, making her a beloved character in the hearts of many.

Geetha from Geeta Govindam:

As Geetha in Geeta Govindam, Rashmika showcased her flair for romantic comedies with her endearing portrayal of the character. Geetha, with her feisty demeanor and underlying warmth, became a relatable figure for audiences. Rashmika's chemistry with her co-star and her impeccable comic timing added delightful charm to the film, making Geetha a character that audiences couldn't help but fall in love with.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna birthday Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK