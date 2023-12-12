Rashmika Mandanna misses Kashmir, shares video of herself playing in the snow

Actor Rashmika Mandanna treated fans with a video of herself enjoying in snow and she added a song 'Kashmir' from 'Animal'

Rashmika Mandanna. Pic/Instagram

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of 'Animal' on Monday shared that she is missing shooting days in Kashmir. The actress had shot for some sequence of the film in Kashmir as well.

On Monday, Rashmika treated fans with a video of herself enjoying in snow and she added a song 'Kashmir' from 'Animal'. However, she revealed that she is not in Kashmir but the snow surely did remind her of that place. In the video, she can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured jumper that she paired with blue jeans and boots. 'Kashmir' is sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Shreya Ghoshal and the music of the song is composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Lyrics of the song penned by Manan Bhardwaj.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Kashmir As in this is not Kashmir but I just love the song.. and there was snow in this video and I thought perfect video for a perfect song.. but umm.. well you get the point."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor , Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Rashmika recently talked about her character and expressed gratitude to her fans for giving so much love to the movie.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from her film and wrote about her character, "Gitanjali..If I were to describe her in a sentence ...it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali's actions.. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story..Ranvijay's & Gitanjali's.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are.."

Rashmika added, "In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.. She was the rock that weathered all the storms..She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family." She further elaborated on how her character in the film relates to the women of today who are strong and independent.

"Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out.."Expressing her gratitude, she concluded with, "Happy one week to us #Animal team Guys. Thank you all for all the love.. it's what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film...Big hugs to you all too"

'Animal' also stars Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

(with inputs from ANI)