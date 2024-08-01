In 'Chhava', Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna (R) and actor Vicky Kaushal present creations by Falguni Shane Peacock during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna on working with Vicky Kaushal in period drama 'Chhava' x 00:00

Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film 'Chhava', shared her experience of working with him.

In the film, Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

Speaking to ANI, Rashmika said, "We had the blast shooting for Chhava. We have been keeping Chhava as a very hush hush because we want to package it beautifully for all of you. But I had a blast working with Vicky and today I am walking with him, which made it more special. We have something very exciting for you. Look forward to it."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal turned muse for ace designers Falguni Shane Peacock on Wednesday.

Rashmika turned heads in a stunning ivory lehenga adorned with intricate sequins and beadwork.

The lehenga featured a drop-beaded shoulder design on the blouse and was complemented by a gracefully draped long veil.

Her look was completed with open, flowing hair and a smokey eye makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

The traditional jewellery, including a delicate mang teeka and hath panja, added a touch of classic elegance to her ensemble.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, embraced a regal aura with his pale golden dust sherwani, meticulously embellished with heavy sequined embroidery.

The outfit was paired with powder-golden ivory pants and matching loafers, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look that exuded luxury and refinement.

Falguni Shane Peacock, celebrating two decades of redefining Indian couture, showcased their latest collection, 'Rang Mahal,' as the highlight of the event.

The closing ceremony of India Couture Week was grand with classical and bollywood musical touch to it.

The collection paid tribute to India's cultural legacy with intricate designs and luxurious fabrics, all skillfully created by master artisans from the Falguni Shane Peacock atelier and the dedicated weavers at Swadesh.

The event was more than just a fashion show; it was a sensory feast that began with acontemporary dance and sitara performance themed in lilac. Everything was magical while presenting couture by Falguni and Shane.

The evening was enlivened by a live concert featuring contemporary renditions of popular Bollywood hits, adding a dynamic musical element to the runway experience.

The bridal collection segment was particularly enchanting, with models walking to live renditions of hit songs such as 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from 'Swades', and other hits like 'Mast Magan', 'Tere Hawale', and 'Peer Vi Tu.

Rashmika and Vicky, as showstoppers, graced the runway to the soulful tunes of 'Tere Bina' from 'Guru' and 'Ve Haaniya', creating an unforgettable finale to the couture week.

