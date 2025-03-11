Thama BTS: Rashmika Mandanna reveals what a night shoot looks like on set

Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for the highly-anticipated film Thama. She shared two BTS photos in the stories section of her Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for the highly-anticipated film, "Thama", alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The 'Animal' actress took to her official IG and dropped a sneak peek into the night schedule of the flick.



Rashmika shared two photos in the stories section of her Instagram. In one of the snaps, she was seen sleeping in the car.

"Hmmmm...night shoots..how much I love night shoots..clearly ! @aditya_a_sarpatdar sir knows very well. #Thama.", the diva captioned the pic.

In another still, Rashmika was seen in her vanity holding a travel cup that read, "Thama night shoot".

On a different note, protagonist Ayushmann revealed that the shoot for "Thama" came to a momentary halt to celebrate India's win at the Champions trophy.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram and posted a video of him and his crew members watching the India Vs New Zealand match on a phone.

After India won the finals, the actor and his “Thama” crew started to cheer and clap. However, the team slowly proceeded towards the shoot location.

“Shoot ruk jaati hai jab India jeet jaata hai! #championstrophy2025 #winners #worldchampions #Thama (The shoot comes to a halt when India wins!),” Ayushmann captioned the post.

Touted to be a ‘bloody love story’, "Thama" is a part of Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe. The film promises to be a gripping love story, set against a bloody backdrop.

With Ayushmann and Rashmika as the lead pair, the project also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in significant roles.

"Thama" has been made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame. The story of the drama has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

The film talks about a relentless historian who delves into ancient texts, unraveling chilling truths about local vampire legends, as supernatural forces awaken. This quest not only unearths history but also ignites a battle for the town's very soul.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, "Thama" is expected to be released by October 2025.

