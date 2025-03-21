Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rashmika Mandanna drops series of pictures from her workout session

Rashmika Mandanna drops series of pictures from her workout session

Updated on: 21 March,2025 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Recently, Rashmika started a series on Instagram in which she shared pictures of 'things she loves.' On Thursday, she posted a picture of herself doing a workout

Rashmika Mandanna drops series of pictures from her workout session

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Rashmika Mandanna drops series of pictures from her workout session
x
00:00

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Chhaava' opposite Vicky Kaushal, treated fans with pictures of the 'thing she loves'.


Recently, Rashmika started a series on Instagram in which she shared pictures of 'things she loves'. On Thursday, she posted a picture of herself doing a workout.


She wrote, "No matter where, no matter how, no matter in what state.. I will always find a way to workout. Ps: no one can stop me from doing the things I looooooveeee..part - 2."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Before that, Rashmika dropped a video where she was eating Mango pudding.

"No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!," she captioned.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Recently, the makers of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sikandar' have announced the release date of the action drama.

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar' is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.

Taking to Instagram, superstar Salman Khan shared the update and wrote, "See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar#SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

The release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, is indeed an auspicious occasion, as the nation will be celebrating festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India.

Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna vicky kaushal Salman Khan Chhaava Sikandar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK