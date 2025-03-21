Recently, Rashmika started a series on Instagram in which she shared pictures of 'things she loves.' On Thursday, she posted a picture of herself doing a workout

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna drops series of pictures from her workout session x 00:00

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Chhaava' opposite Vicky Kaushal, treated fans with pictures of the 'thing she loves'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Rashmika started a series on Instagram in which she shared pictures of 'things she loves'. On Thursday, she posted a picture of herself doing a workout.

She wrote, "No matter where, no matter how, no matter in what state.. I will always find a way to workout. Ps: no one can stop me from doing the things I looooooveeee..part - 2."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Before that, Rashmika dropped a video where she was eating Mango pudding.

"No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!," she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Recently, the makers of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sikandar' have announced the release date of the action drama.

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar' is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.

Taking to Instagram, superstar Salman Khan shared the update and wrote, "See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar#SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

The release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, is indeed an auspicious occasion, as the nation will be celebrating festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India.

Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever