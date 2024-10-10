Many Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Lara Dutta, shared their condolences and paid tribute to him on social media

Bollywood celebs mourn Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons and a major figure in Indian industry, passed away on Wednesday at 86. He had been in critical condition and passed away in a Mumbai hospital. Many Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Lara Dutta, Boney Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor shared their condolences and paid tribute to him on social media.

Ratan Tata passes away: Bollywood celebs mourn the loss

Salman Khan took to 'X' and said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata."

Ajay Devgn penned an emotional message, "The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir. 🙏"

Boney Kapoor lauded Tata’s legacy, stating, "A legendary business icon, a thoughtful leader, a visionary, a global inspiration, a benevolent philanthropist, and an avid investor for startups, Shri Ratan Tata has inspired generations of Indians. The country salutes his patriotism, dedication, and excellence. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata @RNTata2000."

A legendary business icon, a thoughtful leader, a visionary, a global inspiration, a belovolent philanthropist and an avid investor for startups, Shri Ratan Tata has inspired generations of Indians.



Sanjay Dutt said on 'X', "India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace. 🙏🏼✨"

Riteish Deshmukh too took to 'X', "असा माणूस पुन्हा होणे नाही. Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir."

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and stated, "What an honourable human being!! Rest in peace Sir."

Vaani Kapoor joined the chorus of voices saying, "Deeply saddened by this news. A man of immense generosity and heart. A leader who believed in giving back. His values of integrity, humility, and compassion will continue to inspire & guide future generations. Rest in peace Sir."

Deeply saddened by this news. A man of immense generosity & heart. A leader who believed in giving back. His values of integrity, humility and compassion will continue to inspire & guide future generations.



Lara Dutta shared her feelings in a touching post, "Dear Sir… you were a giant amongst men… a shining beacon of light has gone out today… #RestinPeace #RatanTata #RIP #OmShanti 🙏🙏🙏."

Randeep Hooda penned, "India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star ⭐️ The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration🙏"

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and said,"Sir Ratan Tata showed us that true success is measured by the lives we touch. Grateful for his inspiration, and for teaching us to lead with kindness. True legacies are built on what we leave behind… Thank you for everything, Sir 🙏🏼"

Boman Irani took to Instagram to penned his grief over Ratan Tata's death.

