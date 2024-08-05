Raveena Tandon recalls how she changed outfits in three seconds for ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Raveena in an interview was seen talking about the making of the song, which she described as a “favour to a friend”

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took a trip down memory lane and recalled how she just took three to four seconds to shoot for the iconic track “Shehar Ki Ladki” from the 1996 film “Rakshak”. Raveena in an interview on bbc.co.uk was seen talking about the making of the song, which she described as a “favour to a friend”. She said: “I remember shooting this and enjoying every bit that was actually done as a favour to a friend because their movie was stuck.”


When asked if she agreed on the wig, Raveena said: “Yeah, I was the one who decided all the looks. The thing about these looks that you see we used to change in three to four seconds flat because you remember these top block shots where he is doing ‘hi how are you?’ And then I come in one change and in an instant there is another change.” The actress revealed that her co-star Suniel Shetty would have to wait there in the same position to continue the shot.



“So, Suniel had to wait there with his hand till I ran into the van, changed and came back. So everybody says that she is the fastest ever to get ready and come back on the set because he would just have to hold like that.” “That is called stop blocks and then I would come in again and give another shot and then Suniel would wait till I come again. So, that is how we shot that song,” she added. Talking about “Rakshak”, the action thriller film directed by Ashok Honda, was a remake of the Tamil film “Honest Raj”. It also featured Karisma Kapoor, Raghuvaran, Sonali Bendre, Alok Nath and Aruna Irani.


